The group Die Antwoord released a new Studio album

Die Antwoord. Photo: Press service

Popular alternative South African group Die Antwoord released a fifth Studio album titled “House Of Zef”.

The new album, released without any prior announcement, includes 12 tracks, including collaborations with other musicians: Bukhulubakhe, Gqwa!, Moonchild Sanelly, Smiley the Roger Ballen.

In his Instagram a South African singer and dancer Moonchild Sanelly shared a teaser of the visuals of the new album counterparts.

“House of Zef” may be the last album outrageous group about such plans and the Duo previously repeatedly said in his interviews.

LeMonade offers to hear one of the songs.

