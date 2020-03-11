The group “Time and Glass” announced their breakup

Группа "Время и Стекло" объявила о своем распаде

This year the group celebrates 10 years. Nadia Dorofeeva Positive and recorded a joint video message and made a statement.

“We feel that we gave 100% and did everything possible as “Time and Glass”. As people who have always loved to give pleasure, to shock, to do something new – we all the cells of the soul we feel that it is ready to a new stage”, – said the artists.

They also said that their final concert will be March 11, 2020, in Kiev, the Ukraine Palace.

