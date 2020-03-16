The handmaid’s tale, peaky blinders, the Lord of the rings, Loki – makers suspend filming of the TV series

Disney, the BBC, Hulu everywhere suspend production of the series due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

Writes deadline, the BBC stopped filming a new season of “peaky blinders” and “On duty”. About the duration of the interruption is not reported.

In addition, Disney has paused the shooting of the TV series “Loki”, “Vandalize”, “Pose”, “Empire”, “Resident”, “Queen of the South,” “American housewife.”

Also Hulu to the growing pandemic coronavirus and emergencies declared abolished in the United States filming a new season of “the handmaid’s Tale”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, since March 16, the crew of the series on the “Lord of the rings” in the amount of 800 people who are now busy in New Zealand, sent to the quarantine.

This decision was taken due to restrictions on movement around the country and the entrances to it, and also in connection with the prohibition of activities that involve more than 500 people. Amazon will suspend shooting for at least 2 weeks, however this period may increase. Thus, the Studio can incur heavy losses.

We will add that also stopped for two weeks shooting the superhero drama “Samaritan” with Sylvester Stallone.

As previously reported, the Hollywood because of the coronavirus will incur about $ 20 billion. losses.

Recall that Netflix for two weeks suspended in the United States and Canada the production of films and TV series on the background of the pandemic coronavirus. In addition, in Europe suspended the shooting of the new season of “the Witcher”.

As previously reported, the film “Shang-Chi” from Marvel suspended due to inspection of the Director of the coronavirus. Also the shooting of the series “Riverdale” is suspended due to suspicion of the coronavirus, one of the members of the crew.