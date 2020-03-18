The harbinger of the Apocalypse: people in the US scared of a giant cloud (video)

Residents of the U.S. state of Rhode island scared an unusual natural phenomenon. According to the publication Daily Star, the sun set over the horizon looms a giant low cloud. The witnesses managed to capture this ominous “celestial wall”, whose length was several hundred kilometers, and disseminate videos in social networks.

Many users whose nerves right now because of the coronavirus, thought it was a bad sign. “The Apocalypse” — they wrote. Someone quoted from the Bible: “there Will be great earthquakes in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs from heaven.”

Residents of Block Island, Rhode Island, watched a dramatic cloud stretch along the shoreline, as it loomed high over the buildings in Old Harbor. https://t.co/ErwKlZjO7h pic.twitter.com/cyichrqVyA — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2020

Meteorologists, however, say that it is a rare and impressive example of gross clouds or as they are called “storm collar”. This type of cloud is often formed on the border of atmospheric fronts due to the rotation of air masses associated with the sea breeze.

The storm collar is often accompanied by squalls, pressure jumps from the ground, with showers and thunderstorms. Gross clouds appear at a height of from 100 to 2 thousand meters. They are not fully understood.

