The head of the Ministry of health announced the introduction of insurance medicine in Ukraine

The Minister of health (MOH) Ilya Yemets intends to introduce in Ukraine the system of insurance medicine.

About this newly appointed official said in a television broadcast, reports BAGNET.

Its task Yemets described the evolution of medical reform initiated to make patients and doctors happy.

“It’s only part of the reform, the main is a specialized medical care, which in many aspects. And I am sure that we must resolve first is the medical insurance”, – he said.

The Minister noted that the current reform does not include health insurance. And to implement only “need to change the name of the function” current Dazzleby health.

Yemets announced that his team will begin to introduce Strahova medicinal in the coming months.

“It must be an insurance policy at first base level, then the second, then the third,” he explained.

At the same time the Minister stressed that to meet the third and fourth levels of medical services will need to seek alternative sources of funding.