The head of the Ministry of health has proposed to restrict the operation of catering for COVID-19

The Minister of health of Ukraine Illya Yemets made a proposal to limit the operation of food service establishments to prevent the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. This was announced by the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

“The experience of foreign countries shows that the closure of establishments is the effective measure in the fight against coronavirus. I believe that we need to act proactively, clearly and decisively. That is why it would be appropriate to consider limitations of public catering establishments because of a coronavirus”, — quotes the words emtsa press service of the Ministry.

We will remind, according to the decision of the NSDC of Ukraine, the country’s borders will be closed from 00:00 Monday 16 March-3 April. From March 17 stops pass through the border regular passenger transport.

According to Worldometers on March 15, in Ukraine there were registered three cases of infection with coronavirus, one person was killed.