The head of the Ministry of health of great Britain was diagnosed with coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

У главы Минздрава Великобритании диагностировали коронавирус

Friday, March 27, it became clear that the test for coronavirus, which was passed by the Minister of health of UK, Matt Hancock, was positive. Before it became known about infection with coronavirus Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As reported by “European truth”, Hancock is now in isolation at home and has mild symptoms of the disease.

.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family members went into self-isolation, as required entered in the country restrictions.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article