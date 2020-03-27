The head of the Ministry of health of great Britain was diagnosed with coronavirus

Friday, March 27, it became clear that the test for coronavirus, which was passed by the Minister of health of UK, Matt Hancock, was positive. Before it became known about infection with coronavirus Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As reported by “European truth”, Hancock is now in isolation at home and has mild symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family members went into self-isolation, as required entered in the country restrictions.

