The head of the Ministry of health of Ukraine has predicted the peak of the epidemic of the coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Глава МОЗ Украины спрогнозировал пик эпидемии коронавируса

The Minister of health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov predicted the peak of the epidemic of coronavirus in the country. About this UNIAN.

According to him, for the country’s health system will become a critical situation with 10-12 thousands of cases. The head of the Ministry of health believes that the burden on doctors will be “heartbreaking”.

The Minister also said that the country has 1207 of ventilators and at the moment the Ministry is working to purchase an additional 347.

Recall from 6 April in Ukraine has tightened the quarantine, which was previously extended to April 24. In the country restricted the movement of people for time spent on the street, prohibited events. Ukrainians are obliged to be in public places in the PPE. For the lack of masks citizens can be brought to administrative responsibility.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
