The head of the Ministry of health promises free treatment from Covid-19 patients in average or serious condition

The Minister of health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov assured that patients at average or serious condition will be provided with free treatment for coronavirus. He stated an interview with one of the channels, according to “Ukrainian news”.

“Today, the question of treatment, especially in moderate and severe patients is something that should carry the state. And we are now urgently reviewing it. Viewed medical services, medical safeguards to ensure that there were dedicated Covid-19, so we can treat it,” Stepanov said.

To the question about the free treatment of people who have lost their jobs because of the quarantine, the Minister said that the government will take care of the expenses if their condition is severe or moderate.