The head of the Ministry of health told what mask can protect against infection with coronavirus

The head of the Ministry of health of Ukraine Illya Yemets was broadcast on television said, what mask can protect citizens from infection with coronavirus.

According to him, not to get help only special mask respirators.

“The gauze mask they do not protect. Need a mask-respirator to protect himself. And not to distribute if the person is infected even if she doesn’t know and no symptoms, he needs to wear a mask,” said Yemets.

Also Yemets said that citizens who return from abroad, should not only wear masks, but to be in quarantine for two weeks. Also, in his opinion, Ukraine will increase the number of foci of the spread of coronavirus.

Note, at the moment, the country recorded 63 cases of infection with coronavirus, three fatal. One person was recovered.