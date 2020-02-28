The head of the national security Council admitted that sooner or later a new virus gets to Ukraine

Chinese coronavirus Covid-19 one way or another will come to Ukraine, but infections are rare.

This opinion was expressed by the Secretary of the Council of national security and defense Alexey Danilov in the program “Right to power” on Thursday, February 27.

“Unfortunately, isolated cases of the disease… that we pass this. It will be in almost every country,” he said.

At the same time, Danilov assured that Ukraine is well prepared for possible cases of infection.

The head of the Council stressed that the Ukrainian pharmacies there are enough masks, and urged people not to panic and not to buy them EN masse.

“I can reassure: we are available in sufficient quantities these masks. Don’t need them now 100-200 pieces to save, to put. If necessary, all will receive the necessary assistance from the state,” he said.

Danilov added that the Ukrainian virologists “very powerfully met a problem coronavirus” and promised immediate response if necessary.

“We understand what the hospital is, the doctors, the number of beds in a particular hospital – everything is under control”, – concluded the Secretary of the NSDC.