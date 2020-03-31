The heartbeat of America: the Empire state building was illuminated with red and white lights in honor of physicians

Сердцебиение Америки: Эмпайр-стейт-билдинг подсветили красно-белыми огнями в честь медиков

One of the most famous skyscrapers of new York — Empire state building — was illuminated in red and white lights in honor of medical workers who took a hit during the pandemic coronavirus.

As reported СbsNews, the owners of the building called the exhibition “heartbeat of America” – on the upper floors, red lights pulsing like a heartbeat. And around the spire flashing red and white lights like an ambulance siren in the United States.

“Starting today until the end of the battle with COVID-19, our traditional white lighting will replace the heartbeat of America, the spire will flash white and red colors in honor of the emergency services personnel, heroically fighting on the front line”, – stated in the message.

Until Thursday at 9 PM the lights of the building will flash to the beat of the song Alicia keys Empire State of Mind.

Recall that new York is considered the epicenter of the epidemic of coronavirus in the United States. According to the Department of health of new York, more than 66 000 people fell ill with middle East respiratory syndrome.

