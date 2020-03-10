The Heist of the century in Chile: at the airport stole 15 million dollars in cash

Monday, March 9, in Chile the crime was committed, which local media have called the robbery of the century. In broad daylight at the airport in Santiago, a group of armed robbers stole $ 14 million and a million euros in cash. The money was delivered to the Chilean capital by plane. About the special flight knew a limited number of people.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the raiders drove to the airport Arturo Merino Benitez two machines. It was a small vans with the company logo, which is engaged in delivery of goods. Police said that the criminals were at least seven. All were armed with rifles and semiautomatic rifles.

The money was in an armored vehicle of the security firm Brinks. In the short firing two of its employees were injured. Quick reload packs with brand-new Bank notes in their vans, the robbers fled.

Police believe that the criminals were well aware of the money to the airport. The investigation is trying to find the person who leaked the information.

Investigation significantly complicated the volatile situation in the country. Since October of last year in Chile does not cease mass protests. People are dissatisfied with social inequality. The authorities rigidly suppress demonstrations and rallies. Police use water cannons, tear gas and even firearms. During the riots killed 26 people.

The crackdown has become a priority in police work. This advantage of criminal elements. Santiago and other major cities of the country, a wave of crime and violence. Significantly increased the number of robberies and stealings of cars.

The Guardian recalls that at the airport of Santiago already had a similar plaque. In 2014 a group of armed robbers stole from were there the van about $ 10 million. After that, the head of airport security was dismissed.

France Press says another major robbery in Santiago. In 2017 from the office of the transport company stole 19 million dollars, is prepared for transportation.

