The hero of “the Bachelor,” Francis Matthew was diagnosed with coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

У героя "Холостяка" Френсиса Мэтью диагностировали коронавирус

Francis Matthew. Photo: instagram.com/francismathew

The hero of the show “the Bachelor 2” Francis Matthew had contracted the coronavirus.

According to Francis in Instagram, the first symptoms he felt eight days ago. He described his condition and assured that the infected the virus manifests itself in different ways.

In the beginning of the disease, he felt acute weakness, acute headache and stress in the chest. Later he began to cough, which, according to Matthew brought him relief from the passing feelings of discomfort in the chest.

“The bachelor” said that on the second day of his hearing and taste buds have become weakened:

“Without the pain I couldn’t take a deep breath. So far, I don’t feel no smell, no taste, but I can already feel the return of strength and energy. Also my chest is no longer crushes”

He went to a clinic that tests for presence of blood coronavirus COVID-19 and it was positive.

The eighth day after I was diagnosed with COVID-19. Finally, I had a little bit of energy. Still felt weak, but had the desire to clean the house and shave. Now I am exhausted, but as well that around pure. Enjoy tea on the roof and trying to recharge in the sun,” he writes.

