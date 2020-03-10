The heroine of the detective “Knives unsheathed” has received 200 letters from fans

The fans are sometimes the more weirdos. For example, you interact with their favorite fictional characters. And the creators of the films strongly cultivate these fans ‘ eccentricities.

So, the Director of the Comedy detective “the Knives are unsheathed” Ryan Johnson said on Twitter about what a fictional email address allegedly belonging to the main character of the film March, played by Ana de Armas, it’s about two hundred fan letters with declarations of sympathy.

E-mail address flashed in the film only once, closer to the climax, when Mar checked my email on my phone at the request of the character of Chris Evans. But fans it was enough to write the email and continue to use in hopes of feedback.

Recall that currently, Johnson is developing a script for the sequel, in which a private investigator Benoit Blanc in the performance of Daniel Craig will undertake a new investigation.