The holiday of spring and bright colors of Holi in India: history and tradition

The festival of Holi in India. Photo: andbeyond.com

The Indian festival of Holi or Festival of Colours is one of the most colourful and vibrant festivals in the world.

Holi is the oldest holiday that symbolizes the coming of spring, the rebirth of life and turn evil.

The festival of colors Holi is not a specific date — a celebration celebrated annually during the full moon of the month Phalguna (12 months in the Unified Indian calendar). It usually is celebrated on the day after the full moon in 2020 Holi is celebrated on March 10.

The festival of colors Holi is mentioned in ancient Sanskrit texts and detailed in the Vedas (a collection of the most ancient Scriptures of Hinduism in Sanskrit) — on the conduct evidenced by the inscription on the stone, made 300 years before our era.

Legends associated with the appearance of Holly with a love story popular in India God Krishna to his wife Radha. Another version of the legend tells of a ruler of the demon Holika, who tried to kill her nephew Prahlada — a devotee worshiper of Lord Vishnu. The Almighty Vishnu came to the aid of his successor and instead Prahlada in a disastrous fire burned the evil Holika. The burning of her effigies have since become an integral part of Holi and the colour powder initially, it was manufactured from the ashes of this fire.

The festival of Holi in India. Photo: rod-pravo.org

According to a less widespread version, the first Festival of colors the ancestors of the Indians celebrated the killing of the demon-eater Dhundi. Since the victory was achieved by the trick — after intoxication monsters bhanga — many participants of the celebrations allow myself to abuse this psychotropic beverage.

Holiday traditions

The festival of colors Holi is celebrated throughout India, but the Grand celebration can be seen in the state of Uttar Pradesh, in the district of Vraja Bhumi (“Land of Krishna”). The legendary city of Vrindavan, Mathura, Nandgaon and Gokula, associated with Krishna’s name be in the days of the Holy place of mass pilgrimage of believers.

The festival of colors Holi is ready to begin in a few weeks — the walls of the buildings they paint in bright colors, the room is decorated with flowers, buy compact powder, dyes and special spray for the water. According to tradition, many are making powders and water cannons manually.

The festival of Holi in India. Photo: thebeautyoftravel.com

The Indian festival of colors Holi begins the night of the full moon. On the first day of the festival, closer to the night, bred a fire for the burning of huge effigies or decorated tree, symbolizing the destruction of the wicked Holika, after whom was named the festival as well as held the run of cattle through the fire and walking on coals. The ash of the Holi bonfire is believed to bring good luck.

The festival of colors Holi is celebrated with colorful parades accompanied by folk songs, dances and General merrymaking. Participants of Holi showered each other with bright coloring powder — gulal which is made from corn flour is finely ground and dyed in red, green, pink and yellow in color and poured with water. In festivities of all involved — without distinction between class, caste, age or sex.

Holi is very popular not only in India but also in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and countries with large diasporas of Indians, such as Suriname, Guyana, South Africa, Trinidad, UK, USA, Mauritius and Fiji.

In Ukraine also celebrate Holi, but does not endow him with the religious overtones. Most often, the festival of Holi is carried out in the summer, without being attached to the end of winter.