The Hollywood Reporter called the most anticipated game adaptation of the

The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult conducted a survey among Americans on the question of what the film adaptation of the famous video game they would like to see in theaters.

44% of respondents are most interested in the film adaptation of Super Mario Bros.

On the second place Pac-Man and Mario Kart, they give the preference for 37% of the respondents. And they are followed by Donkey Kong, as voted for by 36% of people, and Grand Theft Auto c 34%.