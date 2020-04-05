The horror film “silent place 2” received a new release date

The premiere of the second “quiet places” was cancelled a week before the release of the film in wide release. Now Paramount has finally settled on a new date — the movie will be released on 4 September 2020.

In the new part of silent horror about aliens already familiar with the family, headed by the heroine Emily blunt getting out of his hiding place. They will meet with other survivors, and viewers will learn a little more about how the mysterious monsters came to Earth.