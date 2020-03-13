The hostess rescued three dogs from the deadly snakes

The inhabitant of suburb of the Australian city of Melbourne, Victoria, rescued three dogs from the yard cause deadly snakes. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

Monday, March 9, a woman named Debbie noticed that her dog Monty, Karma and Milo gathered at the fence and something sniffing. She came closer and found that the yard had crept in tiger snake.

The footage from surveillance cameras shows how Karma was bitten by the reptile and threw it on the ground. Mistress stood between the pet and snake, so none of them anyone not attacked. In the end, the reptile crawled back under the fence, and no one was hurt.

Tiger snakes usually try to avoid conflict, but will attack if provoked. Their venom is very strong, likely to die after being bitten by a large.