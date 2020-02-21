The Houthis struck ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia

Several ballistic missiles were launched at Saudi Arabia’s ruling in the North Yemen by rebels from the movement “Ansar Allah” (Houthis). This was reported by SPA.

It is noted that rockets were intercepted by air defense system (PVO) of Saudi Arabia.

It clarifies that the network has published footage of flying over Arab territory with missiles.

Also the representative of the Arab coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki commented on the incident and called it a “barbaric attack”.