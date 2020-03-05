The iconic automaker Cadillac has named the date of issue of its first electric car

Concern Cadillac in April 2020 will officially reveal its first electric crossover Lyriq.

Thanks to the advanced battery system Ultium, the reserve vehicles will be more than 640 km, according to the publication Car and Driver. In the sale the car will appear not earlier than 2021.

Electric Cadillac Lyriq

According to the manufacturer, Lyriq built on a completely new electric platform. It is quite flexible, so it’s possible to make cars with front, rear and all-wheel drive.

The crossover got modern sporty design, luxurious interior, a large set of useful equipment as well as advanced communication and entertainment, as well as active safety systems.

Battery Ultium from General Motors working under voltage up to 800 volts and supports charging power up to 350 kW. She will have several options for capacity. The top version Lyriq with the most powerful battery on one charge can drive roughly 644 km.

To 100 km/h Lyriq will be able to accelerate to just over 3 seconds. The maximum speed of the car was still not announced.

Informed Free Press wrote that in the US tuning house has turned the classic Porsche 911 electric car motor Tesla and invited to participate in the lottery.

When Ukraine banned all plastic – ask first in Telegram GreenOboz

Author

Alex Schuhart