The idea of a holiday: Grenada

The island of Grenada attracts tourists with its tropical beauty and isolation.

Grenada – ideal for secluded relaxation and all kinds of water sports. One of the most common is diving.

The island is surrounded by coral reefs, still having a nearly intact ecosystem. There are a huge variety of fish, rare sea turtles, dozens of sharks, whales and dolphins. In addition, in the waters of Grenada, you can find traces of dozens of shipwrecks of interest to divers.

The best sites for diving — the reef Barefoot, bays Tyrrel, dragon Bay and Grand Mal point and the South coast of Grand-Anse beach. A tiny island Jenny is known among divers is that its water is extremely clear: the local water is one of the cleanest in the world.

Don’t forget to bring your equipment for underwater photography and capture all the beauty that you will discover under the water.

Who like more relaxing walks, we recommend ride on a boat around the island and swim in the open ocean with dolphins.

Between dives you will enjoy white beaches and amazing natural beauty of the island.

Note that this year the Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement with the government of Grenada on the abolition of visas.

Thus, the citizens of the two States will have the opportunity to travel between these countries for up to 90 days within 180 days.

