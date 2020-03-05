The IMF is ready to allocate $50 billion to combat coronavirus

The international monetary Fund (IMF) is ready to allocate $50 billion to help developing and disadvantaged countries in the fight against the spread of a new type of coronavirus, said the managing Director of the Fund Kristalina Georgieva. It is reported by TASS.

Aid can be allocated on an emergency basis through the emergency financing mechanisms of the IMF, said Georgieva. She stressed that the Fund is ready to allocate funds to low-income or emerging economies, not requesting a full assistance programme.