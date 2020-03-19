The infectious disease doctor told me about the alternative medical masks

Immunologist-infectious disease Georgy Vikulov told how to make their own analogue of medical masks, which have recently almost impossible to find, according to BAGNET, citing foreign media.

According to him, the perfect medical face mask must consist of four layers. If not, you can make a temporary protection from Marley. “From a bandage you can make a temporary mask that is in the military field,” — said Vikulov.

If you are surrounded by coughing and in the absence of remedies the physician advises to cover his face with a scarf. He said that such methods do not work more than two hours.

In addition, Dr. reminded about the possibility of infection through mucous membranes, therefore, urged to protect eyes and wear glasses medical. “The infection occurs when hit in the respiratory tract or mucous membranes,” — concluded immunologist-infectious disease.