The intensification of the conflict in Syria: Ukraine has supported Turkey

The Ukrainian authorities have condemned the actions of Moscow and Damascus that attacked a convoy of Turkish military vehicles and killed at least 30 Turkish military. This is stated in the official statement of the MFA of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian diplomats expressed their condolences to the Turkish side who have lost their military and supported the position of the NATO, called for the immediate cessation of violence and implementation of the previously reached agreements on the settlement of the Syrian issue.

In turn the Minister of defence of Ukraine Andriy Zagorodnyuk reported that he had discussed with the Minister of national defence of Turkey the situation in Idlib.

“The loss of life is always a great sorrow for the whole country. And in Ukraine, where 6 year killed our defenders, as nowhere else, understand that. The horrible tragedy has once again confirmed that Russia’s actions have no boundaries and pose a threat to the world”, — he wrote in Facebook.

