The interior of the concept car, Polestar Precept will consist of recycled plastic

Polestar, the Swedish brand has unveiled the concept Precept with the interior made from recycled bottles and fishing nets. Along with it the company intends to step into the environmental future, to show how evolyutsioniruet style and in what direction will develop multimedia system. In the name of the show-Kara hidden his mission: to mark a milestone in the history of Polestar as an independent brand and “in metal” to describe a unique design philosophy that adapt to new models, according to avtomir.ua.

In terms of design Polestar has leaped forward and is now not perceived as an integral part of Volvo. Forms became sharper, and the silhouette is definitely more dynamic. Lights-“millinery” on the spot, but this element presents a very different interpretation. The company said about the “athletic minimalism”, “aerodynamic efficiency” and the extra space in the legs and over the head of the passengers on the second row. This is achieved due to the long wheel base, 3.1 meters, like the BMW 7 series and embedded in the floor of the traction battery.

Feature Polestar Precept — section SmartZone in place of a traditional grille. It has two built-in radar and camera high resolution, covered with a transparent panel. An active rangefinder for greater visibility mounted on the roof, just behind the edge of the windshield. SmartZone is located above the slot, which presses the body of the air stream and disperse it to reduce aerodynamic drag. Aft struggling with the perturbation horizontal blade and two vertical wing.

The concept is devoid of side mirrors — are used instead of the camera. Plastic interior panels and seatbacks are replaced by biokompozit Bcomp, which is 50% lighter and has 80% less polymers. Seat upholstery made from recycled plastic bottles, and flooring — from fishing nets. This set of materials, according to Polestar, have to define “new luxury premium”.

In the cabin of the concept of a 15-inch vertical display and digital tidy a diagonal of 12.5 inches. Have built in camera for tracking the eyes of driver and passenger, as well as proximity sensors. They allow to control automatically the brightness of the screens, and alert the driver if it is too long not looking at the road.