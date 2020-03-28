The Internet will not be the OneWeb company declared itself bankrupt

Friday, March 27, the British company OneWeb, intending to become a provider of high-speed broadband Internet via satellite, has declared itself bankrupt. She filed a statement of its financial insolvency in the court of bankruptcy for the southern district of new York.

The press service of the OneWeb said that the company “intends to use Chapter 11 of the U.S. Code on bankruptcy for the sale of the business to maximise its value”.

OneWeb was founded by Greg Wyler in the form of a startup. He claimed that he did it on purpose to provide hundreds of millions of potential users access shirokopolosnoi. For etoloacarnania to create a satellite telecommunications system OneWeb. It should have been included 670 satellites.

To bring them all into orbit, a British company signed a contract with Roscosmos for a billion dollars. The Russian space Agency was to implement the 21 launch rockets family “Soyuz”. Wyler proudly claimed that this is the largest contract in the history of the provision of launch services. The launches were to be from different launch sites — Baikonur in Kazakhstan, Eastern Russia (Amur oblast), in Kourou, French Guiana.

At the time of submission of the application Roscosmos launched 74 satellites OneWeb. The last launch was performed from Baikonur on March 21.

British startup from the beginning of 2020 was in talks about raising additional Finance. Pandemic coronavirus actually blocked this process. Wyler was forced to inform the company that the majority of them will be fired.

It is difficult to say whether OneWeb to find a buyer. The idea of creating a satellite network to provide high-speed wireless Internet hundreds of millions of people on Earth is popular. . His future network called Starlink. Its creation has been the company SpaceX. Ambitious Musk intends to put into orbit a total of 12 thousand satellites! He estimates the cost of Starlink at $ 10 billion. Perhaps Elon will be interested in buying One-Web. That’s just a Mask Roscosmos to finish creating the network is not needed. It uses its own rocket носителиFalcon.

