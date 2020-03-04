“The invisible man” headed the American hire

A remake of the classic black and white movie on the sci-Fi novel by H. G. wells, suddenly presented from the point of view of the heroine and in the genre of psychological horror Thriller, the box office has started much better than expected.

After the plan of the Studio Universal to resurrect classic monsters failed miserably after the release of the remake of “the Mummy” with Tom cruise, anybody, probably, did not expect success from the new “invisible Man”. However, the picture with Elisabeth moss, whose production has cost a very modest $ 9 million, gathered 29 million alone on the home screens, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, the film received very favorable reviews from the critics, thus unconditionally rehabilitated Universal and its plan after the cursed of the Mummy.

In the territories outside of America “the invisible Man” has collected $ 20 million. That is, the total charges tape currently account for almost 50 million dollars, and that means she’s already more than paid off.