The Iranian MP said the shocking details about the Downing of Ukrainian aircraft MAU

Иранский депутат сообщил шокирующие детали о сбитии украиского самолета МАУ

Iranian MP, member of the Commission on legislation and justice of the Parliament Hassan Norouzi said that the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane MAU under Tehran no one was arrested, contrary to official statements of the authorities of the country.

Writes about this Al Arabia.

In addition, the shooting down of the civilian airliner military he called “good duties”.

“The military forces did well in their duties. The aircraft movement was very suspicious,” said he.

Norouzi said that the plane supposedly “was not under the control of the communications tower, but was under control of America”, the Board was in Israel a week before the attacks and there “its security system was hacked and took control.”

“The aircraft was equipped with a special purpose in Iran. Given that the plane was controlled by other countries, our military did a good job with their task. Given this evidence, it would be pointless to arrest involved persons”, – he said.

Norouzi stressed that the arrest involved in deadly crash will not.

