The Iranians kiss and lick Shiite shrines for protection against coronavirus

The people of Iran began to kiss and lick Shiite shrines in order to show that is not afraid of being infected with coronavirus. This publication reports Al Arabiya.

Currently, Iran is among the three countries in the number of infected COVID-19, the country became infected with 593 people, 43 died.

According to the newspaper, the Iranians urge the authorities and the media to stop scaring people.

The authors of the videos want to show that the spread of the coronavirus does not prevent people coming to the shrines.