The isolation didn’t help: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized due to a coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized for examination 10 days after a positive test result for coronavirus, thereby swelling the ranks of the leaders of the States affected by the pandemic coronavirus.

About it reports BBC News.

The statement by the press Secretary in Downing street it is noted that the 55-year-old Johnson went to the hospital on the advice of his doctor as a precaution, as the policy is retained symptoms of the disease.

“Mr. Johnson remain persistent symptoms of coronavirus”, — stated in the message.

As you know, on 27 March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contracted the coronavirus. Then he isolated themselves at home on Downing street. Through a few days, 3 April, Johnson said that he feels better after having spent seven days in isolation. At the same time, he needed additional treatment.

“Alas, I still have one of the symptoms, a slight symptom, I have a fever. In accordance with the recommendations of the government, I must continue the isolation as long as this symptom will not disappear, “said Johnson.

At the same time, a colleague of Johnson, the Minister of health of great Britain Matt Hancock, who has also turned into a mode of self-isolation on 27 March, has recovered after being infected with coronavirus. Symptoms of the virus, the Minister was not pronounced.

Recall that as of April 5, in Britain the number of fatal cases of coronavirus since the start of the flash closer to 5 thousand.

