The Italians are quarantined together singing from the balconies of life-affirming songs: the network is impressed video

The network has got video, filmed in Casoria near Naples. The Italians, forced to sit at home in quarantine, open onto balconies of apartment buildings. Together they sing gizneutvergdayushe songs and chanting football chants, challenging the coronavirus. “Don’t give up… people like we are, never give up! Go Italy! Forward Naples… Go out on the balconies… and the Virus with which we are faced, we will not win”, — sing the citizens.

Such natural “choirs of resistance to coronavirus” now organized throughout the country.

People in Italy may leave their homes only when absolutely necessary.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter