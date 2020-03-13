The Italians are quarantined together singing from the balconies of life-affirming songs: the network is impressed video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Итальянцы на карантине вместе поют с балконов жизнеутверждающие песни: сеть впечатлило видео

The network has got video, filmed in Casoria near Naples. The Italians, forced to sit at home in quarantine, open onto balconies of apartment buildings. Together they sing gizneutvergdayushe songs and chanting football chants, challenging the coronavirus. “Don’t give up… people like we are, never give up! Go Italy! Forward Naples… Go out on the balconies… and the Virus with which we are faced, we will not win”, — sing the citizens.

Such natural “choirs of resistance to coronavirus” now organized throughout the country.

People in Italy may leave their homes only when absolutely necessary.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
