The Italians began to print the respiratory valves on a 3D printer

Italian company printed 100 respiratory valves to the hospital in Brescia

Italian company producing 3D printers designed and printed 100 rescue respiratory valve for 24 hours to the hospital where they ended. The valve connects patients to intensive care with a breathing apparatus.

At the hospital in Brescia located 250 patients with coronavirus. They were kept in the intensive care unit, and the valves are designed for use no more than eight hours at a time. Manufacturer of 3D-printed version costs less than 1 Euro (90 pence), and the creation of the prototype took three hours, according to comments.ua.

Italian journalist Nuncio of Vallini connected the hospital with the Director General Isinnova Christian Fracassi to discover that the original supplier could not supply new valves. He and the engineer Alessandro Ramaioli rushed to see for themselves the valve and in three hours returned with the prototype.

They then joined forces with Lonati, another local company for the production of 3D printers to meet demand, because Isinnova there are six printers, and a print of each device takes about an hour. They work for free, but do not plan to speak publicly about this development. However, the second hospital has now requested additional valves.