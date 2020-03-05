The Japanese invented a unique bed for gamers

New development of Japanese will allow the gamers to start the game, not getting out of bed

At the time, playing video games meant sitting on the floor. As games have become more consistent with long-term gameplay mechanics, ergonomics became more important, and now you can find specially designed ergonomic gaming chairs and tables. But the Japanese company Bauhutte ready to push play furniture even further with his playing bed, according to comments.ua.

The description company from Osaka said the following: “When you Wake up, you have to move from bed to chair. It seems pretty simple, but why is it always so troublesome? Game bed solves this problem.”

In accordance with the promise of Bauhutte, games bed allows gamers to start playing, not moving even an inch. Monitors can be installed at the foot of the bed, which also has shelves for speakers. Other panels and stands waiting for controllers, keypads or other peripheral devices, as well as adjustable smartphone holder for headboard. The complete installation also includes a caddy stocked with drinks and snacks and Cup holders for ramen, frame sections, specially selected for containers of fast food.

The full cost of the installation is 1 030 USD on the website of the Bauhutte, but its modular nature means that you can order the components separately to better meet your needs and budget.