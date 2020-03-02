The job will get (almost) everything: Germany radically changes the rules of employment of foreigners

It seems that the Ukrainian workers that affect exchange rates in Ukraine, there could be a new direction for employment: Sunday, March 1, Germany launched a new law on labour migrants from the European Union.

About it writes DW.

The main innovation, according to the newspaper, was that to get a job in Germany will now be able not only graduates, but also the representatives of the workers.

Will operate in two basic conditions: first is a qualification, then there should be the University diploma or the diploma about the vocational training that lasted at least two years. Qualification must be confirmed by the relevant German authority. So, last year they sent to their relatives nearly $ 12 billion to Ukraine, greatly eased the pressure on the country’s economy.

