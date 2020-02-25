The jury recognized Harvey Weinstein guilty to sexual violence

A jury in new York recognized by the American producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. Thus, Weinstein convicted of two charges out of five, according to Variety.

Producer convicted of the rape of Miriam Haley, an employee of the reality show “Project Runway”, violence which he committed in 2006. For this he faces up to 25 years in prison. Also he was accused for sexual harassment towards the stylist Jessica Mann committed at the DoubleTree hotel in 2013.

Also during the trial Weinstein could be found guilty of “predatory sexual behaviour” in relation to Annabel of Sorry. For this, the producer could face a life sentence, but the evidence is not enough.

After the announcement of the jury Weinstein had to deliver the prison on the island of Rikers island (new York), but due to complaints of feeling unwell he was taken to a hospital in Manhattan.

Harvey himself denied all allegations and refused to admit his guilt. It is expected the court will announce the verdict on March 11.

In Fund Time’s Up, which was created in January 2018 to prevent sexual harassment in all sectors, welcomed the decision.

“This process and the jury’s decision today marks a new era of justice, not only for those who stated about harassment, but those who have experienced harassment, bullying at work,” said Tina Chen, President and Executive Director of the Foundation.

We will remind, in October 2017, dozens of women accused of sexual harassment producer Harvey Weinstein. Among them Cara Delevingne, Lea seydoux and Angelina Jolie. Just harassment Harvey Weinstein accused of about 70 women that led to the emergence of the movement #MeToo.