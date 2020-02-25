“The kidney wouldn’t give”: Viktor Pavlik responded to a question about the bride

Popular Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik, soon to be married for the fourth time, answered the question users of Instagram about how he would give his kidney to the bride, if there was such a need.

Video response to Pavlik’s published his bride Catherine Repacova in stories. The singer joked that kidney he needs. In addition, he said, will be a fifth wife, you need to leave something to her.

We will remind, earlier in an interview with Pavlik himself said that a fortune teller had promised him five weddings, but he would like to stay in the fourth. However, now the artist often said about the fifth wedding and laughs.

Also recall that the bride Pavlik doesn’t like publications in the media about her future husband. She even showed him how washed them in the shower.

