The king has returned, – Tyson fury

The fight is a rematch between heavyweights American DevTeam Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw) and Briton Tyson fury (30 wins, 21 of them by knockout, 1 draw) ended prematurely in the seventh round, when a team of American threw in the towel with a call to stop the fight.

After the battle, despite all the provocative cues spoken in the last days, the winner paid tribute to his opponent. “I am grateful to my Lord Jesus Christ. I want to Express my great respect for the Deontay Wilder. He walked out tonight in the ring and really showed the heart of a champion. Wilder is a warrior, he will return and again become a champion. But I will say that the king returned to the throne. I promised that I will sing a song tonight, isn’t it? Then I turn to the song “American Pie” (known for the hit folk-rock performer of the 1970s don McLean, in the 2000s sung by Madonna. — Ed.)”, said post-match comments Tyson.

Wilder, of course, looked depressed. “Even the greatest boxers have made a comeback, it’s just part of Boxing. We have to accept it for what it is. No excuses for today’s battle. Next time we’ll come back even stronger. The Golden age of Boxing — this is where the best fight the best, “said the American.

