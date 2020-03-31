The king of Saudi Arabia offered to pay for the treatment all cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia will pay for the treatment of all who are infected with the coronavirus in the country. This was stated by health Minister Tawfiq al-rabiah, reports Reuters.

Bill will pay out of pocket, king Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud. The government has urged people with symptoms to get tested immediately.

“We are all in the same boat,” said the Minister and added that all measures to contain the epidemic controls crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The actual ruler of the Kingdom last seen in public on 3 March he attended a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. His 84-year-old father, king Salman two weeks ago addressed the nation and took part in the extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders on the pandemic.

At a separate press conference, a representative of the Ministry of agriculture said that Saudi Arabia will increase its purchases of wheat and cattle against the backdrop of global concerns about the possible occurrence of food shortages. The Kingdom next month will purchase at least 1.2 million tons of wheat, increasing their strategic reserves to 1 million tonnes.

In Saudi Arabia registered eight deaths from the coronavirus and 1 453 infected, the highest rate among the six Arab States of the Persian Gulf.

The Kingdom has taken several steps to contain coronavirus: suspended international flights, closed most public places and imposed a curfew.Restrictions on movement, entry and exit in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Jeddah severely restricted.

On Monday in the United Arab Emirates had registered two deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths has increased to five. In the UAE revealed 611 infected. Until the end of the school year the country introduced distance learning.

The Ministry of health of Bahrain has recorded four deaths and 500 cases of infection.