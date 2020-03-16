The king of Spain refused the inheritance of his father and deprived him of financing

According to the Royal court of Spain, king Philip VI decided that his father, the former head of state Juan Carlos I, will not receive funds from the budget of the Royal court. Himself Philip VI renounces the inheritance of his father because of a corruption scandal, reports El Pais.

The report said that the Spanish monarch “decided to abandon the legacy of Juan Carlos, <…> and from any assets, investments or financial structures” that could be purchased illegally.

According to the newspaper, this decision was taken after the start of the investigation associated with the transfer $100 million from Saudi Arabia for the alleged Swiss Bank account of Juan Carlos I, in the name of the Panama Foundation. “Gift” was allegedly made after his mediation in the conclusion of transactions with Spanish companies for the construction of high speed railway between Mecca and Medina. The press has also established that Philip VI may be the beneficiary of the funds created by his father to manage the money.

The Royal house said that Philip VI did not know that he is the beneficiary of the Fund until 5 March 2019. On hearing this, the king in April last year, the notary said that he refused to be a beneficiary, if the information is untrue, reports “RIA Novosti”.

In a statement, the Royal court also notes that after the abdication from the throne in June 2014, Juan Carlos I announced may 27, 2019, “he stopped the entire institutional or official activity, completely abandoning public life”, the newspaper Okdiario.