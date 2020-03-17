The king of Spain was deprived of the salary of his father and refused the inheritance

The reigning king of Spain Philip VI, who previously went to test for coronavirus, was deprived of the salary of his father and predecessor, Juan Carlos, who after the abdication in 2014 in favor of his son received food from the Palace’s budget in the amount of 194 thousand euros.

Philip is also a decision to abandon any personal inheritance of the father, which would have been payable to him in the future.

52-year-old king Philip is trying to distance himself from the scandalous to the reputation of the 82-year-old Juan Carlos, who also retained the title of king after the abdication.

The decision, which was officially announced by the Royal court, were made after the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève reported that the Prosecutor’s office is investigating the origin of 65 million euros, which the monarch gave his now-ex-lover — a German aristocrat Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.

These funds — part of the money that was transferred to a Swiss Bank account in 2012, representatives of the environment of the Saudi king “as a gift” after signing a deal with Spanish companies for the construction of high speed railway between Mecca and Medina.

In addition, the British newspaper Telegraph reported that Philip VI appears as a beneficiary of the offshore Foundation Lucum, where, according to the publication, there are 65 million euros, “Saudi money.”

The Royal house said that Philip VI did not know that is the beneficiary of the Fund until 5 March 2019. On hearing this, the king in April last year stated that it refuses to be the beneficiary, if the information is true.

Meanwhile, the former king Juan Carlos I, who ruled Spain for nearly 40 years, has hired a lawyer for his defense.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter