The king of Thailand isolated themselves from 20 concubines at the hotel

The king of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Frame X were isolated from the coronavirus Covid-19 in German the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl.

Settled king at the hotel along with his harem of 20 mistresses.

67-year-old monarch paid all rooms the four-star Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where he brought his harem and the attendants, according to German tabloid Bild.

In addition, despite the General quarantine, the German authorities gave official permission to the king to enter the country and stay in Germany.

As soon as the news of his trip to Germany was leaked to social media, Thais are up in arms against their king. They have introduced a Twitter hashtag, which translated from Thai means: “Why do we need king?” Under the hashtag made more than a million publications. Local residents expressed their anger despite Thai law, according to which for insulting the monarchy faces a prison term of up to 15 years.

