68-year-old king Bhumibol Rama’s, Maha Vajiralongkorn, have isolated themselves on a truly Royal scale. Monarch wholly rented a luxury Spa hotel Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in the Alps, in Bavaria. The company, according to the newspaper Metro, are numerous servants, assistants, and “harem” of 20 women. If there are any official Queen of Thailand Sutida — not reported. Sutida became Queen consort on 4 may 2019. In addition, the king has three wives.

The king and Queen of Thailand

However, 119 people from the entourage of the king were sent back to Thailand on suspicion that they may have COVID-19.

Escape the king is on the other end of the world caused outrage in his homeland, where the Royal authority is considered divine. Although the country faces a prison term of up to 15 years for insulting or criticizing the monarch, in social networks often wonder — why do we need king?

In Thailand Frame X has not appeared in public since February of this year. Meanwhile, the situation in Germany is deteriorating. If in Thailand, where an outbreak began earlier (in January), the total number of infected is 1651 people, and the number of deaths — ten, in Germany already infected more than 62 400 people. And deaths recorded more than 540.

