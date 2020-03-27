The Kremlin has found a prevalence of coronavirus: not Putin

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Кремле нашли заболевшего коронавирусом: не Путин

In the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed COVID-19, but the infected were not the President of Russia, and the employee administration. This was announced by Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“Putin is not in contact with the patient coronavirus employee of the Kremlin administration”, — reported, citing Peskov Telegram-channel Before anyone else. Well, almost.

At the same time the Russians were worried about the state of the murder because he was present at the birthday sisters producer Igor Krutoy, Alla, the number of guests which were infected with the coronavirus Lev Leshchenko.

At the moment, Peskov said that with the singer at the ceremony he had not seen.

Recall that in Russia, for the day, March 26, was diagnosed with 196 new cases of infection with coronavirus infection, and the number of deaths increased to three. Thus, the total number of infected Russians, according to official data, increased to 1036.

