The Kremlin said that the Russian healthcare system will cope with any virus

Official Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the unpreparedness of the healthcare system of Russia to the coronavirus, it is called empty gossips talking about it. It is quoted by TASS on Tuesday, March 31.

“At the moment we can say that our staff, our physicians, our health care system is working very well,” he said.

Press Secretary of the Russian President also said that the head of state Vladimir Putin receives complete information on the situation with the spread of infection.

March 29 Russian regions have begun to switch over to a universal self-isolation. Appropriate measures introduced in more than 30 regions of the country. Residents are allowed to leave their homes to go to the store, empty the trash, walk the dog, or, if necessary, obtaining emergency medical care.

In recent days, Russia has identified 500 new cases of infection with coronavirus. Total to date is known about 2337 infected.