The large mother of Britain gave birth to the 22nd child at the age of 45 (photo)

The mother of many children in the UK gave birth to a 22-year-old girl. Although previously promised to stay in 20 offspring. According to the Sun, childbirth this time lasted ten hours. Previous childbirth sue Redford, which took place in 2018, it took only 12 minutes and was the fastest of all. When the light appeared a girl named Bonnie ray.

45-year-old sue Radford, living with his 49-year-old husband-a Baker and Noel in Morecambe (Lancashire), says that this time was very afraid to go to the hospital because of pandemic coronavirus. However, nothing happened.

About the name of the newborn a large family has not agreed, as all offer different options. But they have time to think about things, says sue, at the moment still no possibility to register a child because of the need to observe the regime of self-isolation.

Sue Radford pregnant spent a total of 800 weeks of their lives. The first child she bore at age 14. Now the eldest son of sue and Noel Christopher for 30 years and he has two children of her own. And their eldest daughter, 26-year-old Sophie, three children.

Spouses Radford there is also a 24-year-old Chloe, a 22-year-old Jack, 21-year-old Daniel, 19-year-old Luke, 18-year-old Millie, 17-year-old Katie, 16-year-old James, a 15-year-old Ellie, a 14-year-old Amy, 12-year-old Josh, 11-year-old Max, nine-year-old Tilly, eight-year-old Oscar, a seven year old Kaspar, Hallie a four-year, three-year Phoebe, Archie and two-year 17-month-old Bonnie.

In 2014, sue gave birth to a stillborn boy.

The Redford family lives in a house with ten bedrooms and receives a child allowance in the amount of 170 lbs per week (about 208 U.S. dollars). While the food takes a weekly average of 350 pounds (approximately $ 430).

The most fertile woman in the world is considered to be a resident of Uganda, which for 40 years gave birth to 44 children.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter