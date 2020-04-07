The largest Gothic Cathedral in the world will turn to the hospital

The largest Gothic Cathedral in the world Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, which is located in new York, will be converted into a hospital, writes The New York Times , citing a statement by the rector of the Cathedral.

According to him, the building will accommodate 200 beds for patients infected with the coronavirus, as well as nine medical tents under the 180-metre-high nave. Patients will begin to bring to the Cathedral by the end of the week.

“In the past century, cathedrals have always been used in a similar way. So it’s not something alien for the cathedrals, but for us the experience of the new”, — said the rector.