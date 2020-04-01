The Last Dance: the series on Netflix about Michael Jordan will be released in April 2020 !

Share on Facebook

Good news ! The Last Dance, the series on Netflix about the life of Michael Jordan will come out in April 2020.

It is a great news announced by Netflix ! The documentary, The Last Dance, about the life of Michael Jordan, will be released on the 20th of April ! MCE TV says it all.

To reassure the fans of basketball, Netflix announced the upcoming release of The Last Dance. The documentary will be broadcast earlier. Next April 20. Happy ?

In light of recent events, Netflix has advanced the release date. To the delight of the fans of the basketball player !

Thus, the series will begin in grand style on Monday, April 20, midnight. And others will follow thereafter.

Monday, April 27, will episodes 3 and 4. Then Monday, may 4, there will be episodes 5 and 6 of the series.

A week later, on Monday, may 11, will be available in episodes 7 and 8. Finally, on Monday, may 18, will be broadcast the last two episodes.

The Last Dance, the event series from Netflix !

The docu-series The Last Dance tells the story of the last season of Michael Jordan. With the Bulls (1997-1998). But also his history with Chicago.

In a press release, ESPN explained why the series is aired earlier than expected. ” Viewers seek always to turn to the world of sports. We want to entertain them “, announced the tv channel.

ESPN explains afterwards that it is thanks to the strong mobilization of the fans that the series has been advanced on Netflix. ” So we have heard the calls from fans to move forward the date of the release of this documentary series.

And to conclude : ” We are pleased to announce that we have managed to accelerate our agenda of production. This was achieved “. A very good news, therefore.

Several celebrities will be present in the documentary. Among them, Barack Obama, Scottie Pippen and Kobe Bryant. Strongly of April 20 !