The last goodbye: Prince Harry in Britain attended the party, where was his ex-girlfriend

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex isolated themselves along with his son Archie at their rented luxury mansion on Vancouver island in Canada, the British press continues to discuss the details of their latest visit to the UK where they took part in activities as senior members of the British Royal family.

Thus, the publication of The Sun learned about the unusual party organized for Harry’s friends, among whom was his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Chelsea Davy, writes Woman.ru.

It turns out that Harry knew he would not be able to meet with all my friends individually, so that threw a party where you gathered all those who wanted to say goodbye before leaving for Canada.

“Harry is literally beaming from happiness when I walked into the room and saw all the buddies in the collection. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsea. They are very tightly embraced. He was very glad that she joined the party. Many joked that Harry clearly didn’t want Megan tracked him at a party at the GPS”, — told the British edition of the insider.

Anonymous also said that, despite the close relationship between Harry and Chelsea, we are not talking about some kind of rekindled the spark between them. He also said that the Duke had a great time at the party with old friends and felt so happy and carefree.

The newspaper reminds that Prince Harry and Chelsea Davy met from 2003 to 2010, and during that time several times broke up and got back together again. After breaking up with beloved maintained friendly relations in 2011 together, they even attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, after which Davey stated that he is not ready to become a wife of Prince.

Attended Chelsea and at the wedding of his former lover and Meghan Markle. In celebration Prince Harry was invited, and another of his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, then, many regarded this act of Prince Harry as the final maturity. By the way, and Chelsea and Cressida has accepted the invitation ex-boyfriend and called for celebration.

Princess Beatrice to cancel the wedding with Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi, scheduled for may 29. Poor Beatrice was so upset by this decision, but agreed that there is no alternative.

