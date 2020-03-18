The last of the “pure” European countries declared infected with coronavirus

Montenegro recorded the first 2 cases of infection with coronavirus. We will remind, in Poland on quarantine has left the entire government.

As reported by the resource Before anyone else. Well, almost, in Europe there are no more countries, which did not touch COVID-19. In particular, we know about 36 cases in neighboring Ukraine, Belarus, whose President has proposed an unexpected way of dealing with illness.

Recall that in Ukraine has already registered 14 cases of infection.

To track the spread of coronavirus in the world can be online.

